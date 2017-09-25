US universities representatives visit Millennium Campus

Islamabad :Roots Flagship Millennium Campus, I-9/3, here in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Programme (USEFP) organised an important visit of 19 universities from the United States of America (USA), says a press release.

The universities included University of Evansville, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, Depauw University, Hiram College, Albion College, Merrimack College, Point Park University, Siena College, University of Missouri, Northern Arizona University, Colorado State University, Minerva Schools at KGI, University of South Dakota, McNeese University, Central Washington University, St. Cloud State University, Ohio Wesleyan University, Murray State University, and Stony Brook university.

The representatives talked and briefed Millennials about the global opportunities and scholarships within their respective institutions. The session was quite productive and interesting for all Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) students. All the representatives of the universities addressed the students sharing the opportunities of higher education in the United States.

This was followed by an interactive session in which the students and the counselors posed very pertinent questions regarding "study in USA", scholarship opportunities, cultural difference, USA student visa and environment in USA universities.

The session was hosted by RMS Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Director International Qualifications Ayesha Ansar and Principal Muneeze Muzzaffar. After the session CEO Faisal Mushtaq TI presented mementos to the representatives of all universities as a token of appreciation for adding to the pride of Millennium Campus I-9/3 Islamabad by attending and sharing such brilliant opportunities with the students.

Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) is a global school/college committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programs underpinned by innovative research, scholarship and professional practice. At Millennium Schools and College, students are taught to dream, to aspire for heights of excellence and build their lives on the belief "Sharing is the essence of human relationship".