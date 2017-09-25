Medics promoted

Islamabad :The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has promoted eight BPS-18 doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. The development comes on the recommendation of the CADD departmental promotion committee and after the formal approval of the CADD secretary.

Though their promotions to BPS-19 have taken effect immediately, the doctors will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973. With the CADD having its administrative control, the PIMS, the constituent hospital of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad, has been functioning as the country’s premier post graduate medical centre since 1988.