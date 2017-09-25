Mon September 25, 2017
Islamabad

September 25, 2017

Tomato price skyrockets

Islamabad :The tomato price surged to Rs300 per kg in the federal capital on Sunday, upsetting the people.

During a visit to the city's upscale and downscale markets, 'The News' found the tomato to be selling between Rs250 per kg and Rs300 per kg.  The buyers felt that the district administration's failure to enforce price control had caused the crisis.

They said they'd no choice but to buy tomato as cooking food or making salad without it was not possible. However, many reduced tomato's use and went for its alternatives, especially yogurt, to cook food.

Retailers and vendors also reported lower sales of tomato and said they, too, had procured it in low quantity.  They blamed the surge on the poor supply. The vegetable sellers said the current tomato supply was from Afghanistan and the price of that kitchen staple would normalise after the arrival of local and Indian tomatoes in few days.

