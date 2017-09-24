Court moved against home secretary

Print Story
LAHORE: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against home secretary for failing to make public the Model Town killing inquiry report in violation of the September 21 court order.
Victims of the Model Town incident moved the contempt petition, saying a single-member bench, comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, directed the Punjab home secretary to make Model Town incident report public.
