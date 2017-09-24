Sun September 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

September 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Court moved against home secretary

Court moved against home secretary

LAHORE: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against home secretary for failing to make public the Model Town killing inquiry report in violation of the September 21 court order.

Victims of the Model Town incident moved the contempt petition, saying a single-member bench, comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, directed the Punjab home secretary to make Model Town incident report public.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement