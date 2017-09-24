Better health facilities ordered

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has directed all the health deputy district officers (DDOs) to play their effective role in the development of healthcare delivery system at gross-roots an improve the performance of BHUs, AHCs and other health facilities in their jurisdictions.

The minister was addressing the first ever conference of health deputy district officers of all the districts in a local hotel on Saturday, according to a handout issued here.

Kh Imran Nazir said that the conference would be held every month to improve the performance of health facilities and implement various health programmes effectively.

Kh Imran Nazir said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, best quality medicines had been provided at all BHUs and DHQ and THQ hospitals for the patients which was a mere dream in the past.

laparoscopic surgery: Lahore General Hospital has started surgery, Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy, to remove extra fat.

A team headed by Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal has done first successful operation in this regard. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab congratulated the team on this achievement.