MQM-London activist among four suspects held by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers arrested four suspects, including a political activist, during two separate raids in the city on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said the first raid was conducted in the city’s Defence area where the raiding party apprehended Mohammed Atif alias Papeetah. The suspect was shifted the Rangers headquarters.

During a preliminary interrogation, the man said he was associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- London, the spokesman said, adding that the suspect was involved in hoisting party flags, collecting extortion in the name of Fitra (charity) and also forcefully collecting hides on the eve of Eidul Azha.

During the second raid in the Model Colony area, Rangers personnel arrested three suspects, identified as Sajjad alias Baberi, Luqman and Fahad, he said, adding that they had been operating a drug den in the area since long.

Weapons and narcotics were found in their possession and they were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings, he said.