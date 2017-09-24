Rupee likely to stay stable

Print Story
The rupee is likely to remain range-bound against the dollar next week, owing to expected slow dollar demand from importers, analysts said on Saturday.
The rupee / dollar parity is expected to trade around the current levels of 105.40/42 in the coming week, they added.
The domestic currency remained stable despite fast erosion in the foreign exchange reserves. The forex reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan fell $474 million to $14.283 billion on the back of external debt servicing and other official payments.
