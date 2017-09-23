Sat September 23, 2017
September 23, 2017

Exercise 30 minutes

LONDON: People who exercise five days a week for 30 minutes significantly reduce their risk of dying early and of developing heart disease, even if a sports club or gym is not an option. The study found that whether it’s going to the gym, walking to work, or tackling household chores like laundry or gardening, being physically active extends life and reduces illness.

