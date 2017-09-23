Businessmen assured of support

LAHORE: Punjab finance minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has assured businessmen of full support and said she would take up their demand with the federal government to boost exports.

She was speaking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 2nd Export Trophy function on Friday. The provincial finance minister said that not only food, but all export-oriented sectors should have zero-rated facility.

She said free trade agreements should be signed on win-win basis to maintain balance in trade with other countries. The process of refunds has been expedited while some tax exemptions have been given to the export-oriented industries. “System needs to be improved for expediting refunds process,” Dr Ayesha added.

The finance minister said that though exports were subject of the federal government, Punjab was doing a lot in this regard. “We have to learn from those countries that are enhancing their exports speedily. Federal government and LCCI should sit together to resolve the issues of refunds and rebate, etc,” she concluded.

LCCI president Abdul Basit, while highlighting the aims and objectives of the LCCI event, said the business community deserved appreciation as they were doing well despite unfavourable circumstances.