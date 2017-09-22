Before Pakistan, Kh Asif should clean his own mind: Imran

JHELUM: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that prosperity should not be just for Sharifs and Zardaris, it should be for the poor people of Pakistan, reported a private TV channel.

He was addressing a rally organised by Fawad Chaudhry in the Jhelum city on Thursday. Imran said that leaders are made through constant struggle. “What did Zardari and Bilawal do? They just showed their inheritance papers and became leaders,” he claimed. He said that the leader who had assets and money abroad and had Iqama should never be voted. The PTI chairman said that Khawaja Asif should clean his mind before cleansing Pakistan.

“Khawaja Asif takes salary on Iqama from Dubai, Ahsan Iqbal from Saudi Arabia, they have no shame,” he said. “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should become the prime minister not the servant of the Sharif family. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan but Shahid Khaqan Abbasi still calls him his prime minister,” he said. “When the difference between the poor and rich increases, society is left behind,” he maintained. He said that China ended the difference between the poor and rich, however, in Pakistan instead of levying taxes on the rich, their burden was put on the poor people of the country.

He further said that in Pakistan, electricity and gas were more expensive than the whole Sub-continent. “Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were the leaders,” he announced. He said that there was no comparison between Maryam Nawaz and Chaudhry Nisar. “Nisar did a lot of hard work to reach where he is right now,” he said. “Similarly, there is no match between Aitzaz Ahsan and Bilawal Bhutto.”

He further said that if Nawaz had struggled hard to become a leader, he would not have to ask the people why he was disqualified. “Nawaz is like the last Sultan of Turkey, he says to do whatever you want to do with Pakistan but don’t touch my money,” he claimed.

He said the Sharifs and Zardaris were sucking the blood of this country. “We will defeat them to make a Naya Pakistan,” he said. Imran was “thankful to God over the Lahore High Court’s decision to release the Model Town report.”

After addressing the rally in Jhelum, Imran moved to Dina to address the rally organised by Chaudhry Saqlain. While addressing the rally in Dina, Imran said that Pakistan was supposed to become a welfare state, however, it was hijacked by the Sharifs and Zardaris.

“A small group has captured the country right now, this is not the country Pakistan was meant to be. This is not the country our elders struggled for, this country was supposed to be like the state of Madina. The system of tyranny doesn’t give chances to talented people. Everything in Pakistan is for a small group of privileged individuals,” he said.

“We will bring merit and justice in the country. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the first time, 150,000 students have shifted from private to government schools. Previously, appointments of teachers in schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were done on the basis of nepotism and bribery; today 100 percent attendance of teachers has been ensured,” he said.

“Pakistan has plenty of resources, after Yemen, Pakistan has the most number of youth. If the youth is provided with easy loans, they will play their role in progress of the country and Pakistan can prosper. Pakistan has a fertile land, coal and bronze. Until rulers like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are ruling the country, Pakistan can’t move forward,” he said.

“If UK mistakenly makes Nawaz Sharif its prime minister, it will also be damaged. Nawaz Sharif used to live in a five marla house in Gawalmandi, now his children are earning billions. Ishaq Dar used to travel on a bike; he has looted the country and sent his money abroad,” he said.