Residents demand basic amenities of life

Islamabad: The residents of Sector I-11/2 have demanded of the concerned authorities to develop their sector as they are still looking for basic amenities of life like clean drinking water, electricity, roads and sewerage system.

Dilating upon their grievances the residents including Zafar Khan, Mir Dad and Yaqoob Khattak said the land of this sector was acquired thirty years ago and more than 200 houses have so far been built but lack of facilities have made the life of the people of this area miserable.

They said the main road of Sector I-11/2 is in dilapidated condition and the sewerage pipes are still lying on the roads as the contractor has failed to complete the development work in line with the plan prepared by the civic authority.

"Some 150 households around the main road have no electricity and water

connections and inmates are living a highly miserable life. We have been raising voice for our rights but it seems no one is ready to provide relief to us," they said.

They said the area presents a look of a water pond after rains but the elected representatives of the local bodies show their inability to do anything in this respect due to non-availability of the development funds.