World Peace Day observed

LAHORE :Every year International Day for Peace is observed in the world on September 21. The theme for 2017 is “together for peace, respect, safety and dignity for all.”

To commemorate the day, an organisation for youth development organised 11 social action plans. These social action plans included seminars conducted in 11 different union councils. These UCs included Cantt Ward 1 and 2, UC116, UC 117, UC 52, UC19, UC41, UC 100, UC 5, UC139, and UC 246. These seminars were attended by 40 participants each. Two of these seminars were held in two different churches with Christian community.

Most of these seminars were attended by the respective UC’s chairmen and youth councillors. Their participation encouraged the community members. All the participating members observed silence for a minute which was an initiative observed globally as a moment of peace. Meanwhile, Students and faculty members of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised a walk to observe International Peace Day at the campus on Thursday. The walk started from faculty hostel and ended at Ganga Ram Building where senior teachers expressed their views about the day.

Meanwhile, the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences (UVAS) observed International Peace Day. Various activities including a walk and releasing pigeons, speeches and special prayer for the martyrs of Pakistan, Myanmar, Kashmir and Palestine were held. Dr Muhammad Ashraf led the walk while Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Dr Muhammad Sarwar Siddique and a large number of students and faculty members participated in the walk.