Lucky Cement dealers secure laurels

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited, country’s largest cement maker, accorded accolades to its top dealers and retailers during its Annual Dealers Convention, a handout said on Thursday.

“As we grow, we will continue and strive to create value for our stakeholders, keeping their needs as our top priority,” Syed Noman Hasan, executive director Lucky Cement, said addressing the event at a local convention hall.

The statement said the event was attended by more than 1,200 guests including Cement Company’s senior management, dealers/sub-dealers from across the country, and retailers from the South.

The event included speeches from senior management, honouring dealers and retailers for their efforts in helping Lucky Cement reach its goals.