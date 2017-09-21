‘Pakistan has largest quantum of money in circulation’

Pakistan has the largest quantum of money in circulation -- four trillion dollars. This was disclosed by Nadeem Hussain, founder and coach of the Planet-N group of companies, at a conference, titled ‘Futurism Commerce in Pakistan’, organised by New World Concepts at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

He further disclosed that there were 42 million smartphone owners in Pakistan. Hussain shared his experiences of engaging the latest technology to gain new customers. He showcased innovative strategies on ways whereby the latest information technology could be utilised for attracting new customers.

Hussain highlighted the way modern digital technology had revolutionised almost each and every aspect of living. The conference presented professionals with a unique chance in Pakistan’s corporate and business sectors to change their corporate culture and stay attuned to all modern innovations through the attest digitalisation technology, said Yasmin Hyder, CEO of New World Concepts.

The conference focused on the advancing trend of adopting the latest technology to strengthen product, marketing, and employees and customer engagement. Both large and small businesses are using modern technology to expand their customer base while easing processes that cut red tape.

Dr Attaur Rehman, Unesco science laureate and head of the Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, emphasised the need for incorporating these advances into our curriculum and education system and jobs so that the country may be able to catch up with the advanced countries of the world.

Dr Ani Atanasova, CEO, Pixelhunter, UAE, explained how virtual reality and gaming solutions were benefiting companies in the UAE and across the globe.

Dr Adnan Ali Haider, professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Maryland, USA; Dr Mahnaz Shah director, Eye Centre; and Fahad Mirza, plastic surgeon, discussed the prospects of utilising the latest advances in digital technology in modern healthcare and the improvements effected thus far.

Qashif Effendi, CEO, Reem Rice, highlighted the difference between conventional and digital marketing tools. The panel discussion on financial services featured Murad Syed, CEO, Analytics (Pvt) Ltd., and Jawad Khan, partner, McKinsey and Company, with Ali Abbas Sikander, as moderator, discussed digital workspaces, organisation and governance in the financial sector.

The panel discussion on branding comprised Jawed Ahmed, CEO, Pharmevo; Aaqib Syed, Group Head, Marketing and Communications, TPL Holdings; and Amina Ahmed, director, Digital Starcom. They highlighted the progress brought about by digitalisation in almost every sphere of life.