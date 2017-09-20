CITY PULSE: Mushk

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.

2nd Sindh Literature Festival

A literary event titled the “2nd Sindh Literature Festival” promoting Sindh’s rich cultural art and literature will be held at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The festival opens from Friday, Oct 27 and continues until Oct 29.

Visit www.slf.com.pk for more information.

Painting Remains

Canvas Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled “Painting Remains” featuring works by internationally acclaimed artist Ali Raza in Karachi after 20 years.

Raza lives between Pakistan and USA. He is currently an Associate Professor and Head of Graduate Studies at SVAD, Beaconhouse National University.

The show, “Painting Remains" will continue until Saturday, Sep 23 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday).

Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Silent Note

A play titled "The Silent Note" will be held at the Pakistan American Cultural Center.

Presented by TipToe Productions, the play starts at 7pm and continues until Sept 21.

Call 0336-291941 for tickets and more information.

Tickets available at BBQ Tonight, Espresso (Shahbaz Commercial) and Chai Walla (DHA).

Inside the Beautiful Mind

A solo exhibition titled “Inside the Beautiful Mind” featuring works by Farhan Manto will be held at the Easel Art Gallery.

The show opens at 6pm until Wednesday, Sep 20.

Call 0300-8478996 for more information.