Strategy to be evolved to overcome dengue in Pindi, Islamabad

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique and Minister for Primary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir would reach Rawalpindi on Wednesday (today) to hold meetings with Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other officers to ensure coordinated efforts to control dengue in Islamabad and improve dengue larva reporting and patients geo-tagging mechanism. Joint strategy would be evolved to overcome dengue in Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.

It was informed in the meeting of cabinet committee on dengue chaired by Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique at Committee Room Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, according to a handout. Additional Director General Dengue Control Dr Farrukh Sultan gave briefing regarding the dengue situation in the province. He informed the meeting that geo-tagging of dengue larva and the patients on PITB dashboard is not being carried out from Islamabad and there was a need for vigorous dengue surveillance to overcome infection in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Both the ministers would discuss the reporting system of dengue patients from hospitals of Islamabad and the role of Capital Development Authority in dengue control activities.

Kh Imran Nazir directed the local government departments to enhance their dengue related activities with the cooperation of elected local bodies’ representatives. He said chairmen of union councils and Lord Mayors would also be taken on board.

Kh Salman Rafique said that the activities of various departments are slow. He directed the departments to enhance their anti-dengue activities as slight negligence could upset the situation.

He directed all the departments to prepare their presentations as Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif may call dengue meeting on any day.