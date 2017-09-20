MoU signed for disaster risk management cooperation

Islamabad: The National Disaster Management Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hashoo Foundation here to participate in the cooperative activities in relation to disaster risk reduction/management, primarily focusing on vulnerable population.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hyat and country director of the Hashoo Foundation, Pakistan, Ayesha Khan signed the MoU, which entails collaboration in the capacity building in different aspects of environment, climate change adaptation, research, knowledge management, sharing expertise in disaster risk reduction/management in its development projects, through advocacy and communication campaigns in the humanitarian context for vulnerable population in Pakistan.

NDMA chairman said the signing of the memorandum would enable the two organisations to deepen their cooperation in the areas of common interest.“This will contribute towards compatible development to mitigate disaster risks for the vulnerable population,” he said.

Ayesha Khan said she hoped that the MoU would improve communication and information sharing between the NDMA and Hashoo Foundation for the development of projects as well as for the dissemination of activities through publications, workshops etc.

The MoU envisages institutional cooperation in advocacy and communication to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerabilities in the country against any natural and human-induced disasters.Both organisations will also invite each other to participate in showcasing and planning workshops, conferences, events, and focus group discussions of mutual interest.