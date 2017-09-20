Sindh AIG terminates services of three ASIs

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Mushtaq Mahar has terminated the services of three ASIs who had failed in the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) exam but were recruited by the former IG.

According to the documentary evidences available with The News, four candidates who failed in the SPSC exam for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in 2003 managed to get jobs in the Karachi police on the orders of Sindh Ombudsman Asad Ashraf Malik during different times.

The police have also sent a presentation to Governor Muhammad Zubair against the directions of Sindh Ombudsman Mr. Malik for recruitment of the unsuccessful candidates.

In a six-page presentation on the unsuccessful candidates, a copy of which is available with The News, submitted to the governor AIG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar termed the appointments illegal, unconstitutional and in contradiction with the SPSC Act and requested that the decision of the ombudsman be declared null and void.

Official documents further revealed that all the four unsuccessful candidates — Muzamil Memon, Kashif Malik, Arif Malik and Hafiz Riaz — appeared in the SPSC examination in 2003 for the positions of ASIs but all were declared fail. However, despite failing the test, Kashif, Arif and Muzamil managed to get job in the Karachi police in 2013 on the orders of Ombudsman Mr. Malik.

On March 13, 2017 Hafiz Riaz also got the offer to join the Karachi police as ASI on the recommendations of Ombudsman Mr. Malik. After receiving the direction of ombudsman, the police authorities issued show-cause notices to all the fours ASIs under Removal from Service Ordinance (RSO) 2000.

After fulfilling all legal formalities, AIG Mushtaq Mahar terminated the services of two ASIs Kashif Malik and Arif Malik. The AIG withdrew the offer order of Hafiz Riaz Muhammad, while the matter of ASI Muzamil Memon was kept under further inquiry.

Deputy Inspector General (Administration) Dr Sarwar Jamali while confirming the fact told The News that issuing appointment letters to the failed candidates was a violation of SPSC Act and rules.

DIG Jamali added that after fulfilling all legal formalities two ASIs were dismissed while the offer order of Hafiz Riaz was withdrawn and the matter of ASI Muzamil was put under inquiry.

Ishrat Siddiqi, Media Adviser to the Sindh Omdurman, told The News that their orders to the police chief regarding the issue of ASIs was the version of ombudsman and the Ombudsman office does want to talk to media on the issue.