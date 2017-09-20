Stokes wins latest round with Windies’ Samuels

MANCHESTER: England’s Ben Stokes had the satisfaction of dismissing longstanding antagonist Marlon Samuels during the first One-day International against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

All-rounder Stokes had the experienced batsman given out caught behind down the legside on review for an unusually subdued 17 off 46 balls.That left West Indies 107 for four in the 26th over as they struggled for runs in a match where the start was delayed by two hours because of a wet outfield.

Samuels’s exit would have been a particular source of joy to Stokes given their previous fiery encounters.Samuels ‘saluted’ Stokes off the pitch in a Test in Grenada two years ago, a gesture that riled the England star.

The pair then exchanged words during West Indies’ 2016 World Twenty20 final win over England in Kolkata — a match where Samuels, who made 85 not out, was at the other end when Carlos Brathwaite hit four successive sixes off Stokes in the last over to give the Caribbean side the title.

Following the World Twenty20 final, Samuels said Stokes was a “nervous lad”.Tuesday’s match was given an extra twist by the knowledge Stokes is now just one demerit point away from a ban under the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct that could rule him out of two ODIs or one Test, whichever comes sooner.