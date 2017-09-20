State Life Insurance earned Rs76 billion in 2016

Islamabad: “State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan held its 3 day silver Jubilee Convention in P.C Bhurban which was attended by Senior management & delegates of State Life from all over the country. Hon. Chairman Mr. Naveed Kamran Baloch, Executive Directors Mr. Ghufran Memon & Mr. Izqar Khan along with G.M Marketing Mr. Azhar Hussain, senior corporate executives were also present at the convention.

Hon. Chairman Mr. Naveed Kamran Baloch in the inaugural speech stated that ‘State Life’ is the leading insurer in the country and is extending the benefits of life Insurance to all sections of society, especially to the different segments of the society spread in towns & villages throughout Pakistan.

State Life secured First Year premium including renewal, which has increased from Rs. 69 billion to Rs.76 billion; showing an increase of 10.38 percent. in the year 2016; has paid total amount of Rs.16.5 billion against all claims, thus providing financial protection and savings to millions of valued policyholders and their families nationwide.

State Life has procured new premium of 3 million (USD) in Gulf Region covering Kuwait, U.A.E and Saudi Arabia in the year 2016. The Marketing force of State Life has extended financial protection to 636,183 families nationwide during the year 2016. Total no. of in-force Policies till the end of 2016 are 5.5 million.

In 2016, State Life has inducted new 51,897 Sales Representatives spread in far corners of the country. Its aim is to widen the area of operation of life insurance and make it available to as large a section of the population as possible. State Life is also fulfilling its obligations to the nation by providing respectable Job opportunities to the masses to work as 'State Life's field workers'.