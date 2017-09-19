Tue September 19, 2017
Sports

September 19, 2017

KP win two matches in cricket tourney for disabled

KARACHI: KP defeated Balochistan and Federal Areas here at TMC cricket ground in their matches of a cricket tournament for the disabled on Monday. Punjab beat Sindh and Balochistan defeated Punjab here at Rashid Latif Academy. KP wrapped up their first clash against Punjab by six wickets. They beat Federal Areas by 21 runs. Balochistan secured their first win against Punjab by seven wickets. Punjab in their second match of the day beat Sindh by four wickets.

