What could have been

Had the 20 religious parties not supported the PML-N, the PTI would clinch the NA 120 seat comfortably. Now it has become crystal clear that retaining status quo (Punjab) in the 2018 elections will not be easy for the PML-N.

This contest was a test case or rehearsal of the PTI for the elections. PTI workers must take it their political victory, despite losing on the ground. On the other hand, PML-N workers should not live in a fool’s paradise. Although the PML-N has a lead, the voters’ strength of the party has decreased. In short, the result refers to the political gain of the PTI which has secured such a good margin single-handedly in a traditional stronghold of the PML-N.

Shaukat Hayat Buneri (Chinglai Buner)