Tue September 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

What could have been

What could have been

Had the 20 religious parties not supported the PML-N, the PTI would clinch the NA 120 seat comfortably. Now it has become crystal clear that retaining status quo (Punjab) in the 2018 elections will not be easy for the PML-N.

This contest was a test case or rehearsal of the PTI for the elections. PTI workers must take it their political victory, despite losing on the ground. On the other hand, PML-N workers should not live in a fool’s paradise. Although the PML-N has a lead, the voters’ strength of the party has decreased. In short, the result refers to the political gain of the PTI which has secured such a good margin single-handedly in a traditional stronghold of the PML-N.

Shaukat Hayat Buneri (Chinglai Buner)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement