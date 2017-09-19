‘Pakistan’s power woes will be history after April 2019’

Around 10,400 megawatts more would be added to the national electricity supply grid by April 2019 thanks to the energy projects undertaken by the present federal government. Once that desired aim is achieved Pakistan would be rid of power cuts and would even have surplus supply.

This was stated by Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair in a meeting with a delegation comprising representatives of Australian construction and engineering companies working in Pakistan. Zubair said development projects being undertaken under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would bring economic prosperity for Pakistan and help the government overcome the menace of unemployment.

He said a massive sum of $34 billion was being spent on new energy projects under CPEC to ensure that Pakistan has surplus energy and can afford uninterrupted functioning of industries.

The governor told the visitors that the law and order situation in the country had improved remarkably as compared to when the current Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz government assumed power in 2013.

He said after restoration of peace, the federal government was paying special attention towards socio-economic development of the masses. Zubair said improvement and restoration of infrastructure in industrial zones of Karachi was a top priority at the moment as the city was an economic powerhouse for the entire country.

As per the governor, the federal government’s total spending on development projects in Karachi now stood at Rs75 billion after the recent announcement of a Rs25 billion special federal development package for the city.

Governor Zubair said the whole of Sindh would welcome Australian companies that are looking to invest in the province and assured the visitors of all possible cooperation from official circles.

He said that every effort would be made to avail the expertise and experience of Australian companies in the sectors of water supply and sanitation, solid waste management, engineering, and construction activities.

Zubair stated that foreign companies from other countries were equally welcome to invest in CPEC related projects of their choice and expertise. The head of the Australian delegation, Charles David Figallo, informed the governor about the investments so far made by Australian firms in Pakistan.

Polio drive

The Sindh governor performed the inauguration of the National Immunisation Drive by administering anti-polio drops to children under five years of age at a ceremony held at the Governor House on Monday.

During the nationwide drive, 38 million children would be administered anti-polio vaccine across the country, while 3.8 million would be covered in Sindh. In his remarks, the governor stressed the need for constant awareness drives against polio and for special attention to be paid to children living in far-flung areas.

He also urged parents to ensure that their children received polio drops. Zubair suggested that assistance of ulema, notables and other prominent individuals should be sought to make anti-polio efforts a success.