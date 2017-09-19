Tue September 19, 2017
Business

September 19, 2017

NCR Corporation, 1LINK sign contract

KARACHI: NCR Corporation, a global leader in omni-channel solutions and 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited, an interbank payment network service provider in the country, signed a contract for “Procurement and implementation of payments application” solutions to improve agility and responsiveness, enabling 1LINK to rapidly roll out new products and services, a statement said on Monday.

Under the agreement, NCR Corporation will provide 1LINK with its cutting-edge NCR Authentic, an intelligent transaction processing platform designed for today’s payment business, solution, it added.

In addition, the contract includes implementation and deployment services by NCR Corporation. This collaboration will empower both the organisations to jointly provide an efficient, cost effective and strong payment infrastructure, the statement said.

It will drive the growth of payments by promoting new, secure, and more convenient ways to pay and; thereby, advancing e-payments in established and emerging markets of Pakistan, it added.

