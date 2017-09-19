Palm oil lowers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in nearly one week on Monday, in line for a third straight session of losses, tracking losses in related edible oils and as a stronger ringgit weighed.
The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.7 percent to 2,816 ringgit ($673.20) a tonne at the midday break, the first day of a new trading contract.
It earlier hit a low of 2,815 ringgit, its weakest since Sept. 12. Traded volumes stood at 17,478 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon.
"We´re seeing some declines as soyoil was down on Friday and Dalian is also down," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader, referring to soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange. —
