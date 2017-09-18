Pakistan, US to continue to work together, says Aizaz

WASHINGTON: Pakistani Ambassador in Washington Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry hosted a dinner for members of the World Affairs Council in Washington DC at the Embassy Residence.

The event was part of the World Affairs Council’s Embassy Series programme in which the Council members interact and engage with the diplomatic corps in Washington DC. Ambassador Chaudhry briefed the World Affairs Council members on the latest political and security situation in Pakistan.

“Our economy is on an upward trajectory there has been a remarkable improvement in the law and order situation which has renewed investors confidence in the country,” the ambassador said.

He also gave an overview of Pakistan-US relations. In particular the ambassador highlighted that during the last 70 years both countries had achieved significant gains that were mutually beneficial. He expressed the hope that Pakistan and US would continue to work together to overcome common challenges in the days ahead.

Tony Culley Foster, President and CEO of the World Affairs Council Washington DC, thanked the ambassador for the hospitality extended by the Mission. Jim Moran, former Congressman & Senior Board Member, presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Ambassador Chaudhry on behalf of the World Affairs Council. Prominent members of the Pakistani American diaspora and senior Embassy officials also attended the dinner.