Pak-US ties get further tense after drone strike

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan-US relations have touched a new low and got further tense as Pakistan is considering changing the rules of protocol for American personalities.

In this context, Minister for Defence Khurram Dastagir on Saturday refused to meet US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Joseph L Votel, reported the local media.

Pakistan decided to lodge a strong protest with the US over the drone strike which left three people dead in Kurram Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Area (Fata) near the border with Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan also decided to give relief in protocol to its allies Turkey, China and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan is considering summoning the US ambassador to the Foreign Office and lodging a formal protest over the drone strike. By implementing the new rules, Pakistan is also considering closing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing for an indefinite time.

The bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US went into a critical phase after the recent drone attack in the Kurram Agency.

As per media reports, after the drone attack in the Kurram Agency, Pakistan decided that it had the right to protest against the US drone attacks. Therefore, rules and regulations of protocol for American officials visiting Pakistan would be tightened. The US officials would meet their Pakistani counterparts of the same rank during their visit to Pakistan.

The sources said that US Commander Joseph L Votel had repeatedly requested to meet Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir but he refused to meet him.

The sources added that Pakistan did not enjoy good relations with the US because US President Donald Trump had made an anti-Pakistan statement, which had severely disappointed the Pakistani nation.