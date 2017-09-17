Sun September 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

September 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘Gas pipelines being laid for supply to Baffa’

‘Gas pipelines being laid for supply to Baffa’

MANSEHRA: PML-N MPA Saleh Mohammad Khan on Saturday said that gas supply to Baffa would start soon.

“The work on laying pipeline to supply natural gas to Baffa and its adjoining areas is in progress. The people will get the facility soon,” the MPA told a public gathering in Baffa.

He said that work on various development schemes in PK-55 was in final stages and on completion the people could enjoy a standard living.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement