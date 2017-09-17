‘Gas pipelines being laid for supply to Baffa’

MANSEHRA: PML-N MPA Saleh Mohammad Khan on Saturday said that gas supply to Baffa would start soon.

“The work on laying pipeline to supply natural gas to Baffa and its adjoining areas is in progress. The people will get the facility soon,” the MPA told a public gathering in Baffa.

He said that work on various development schemes in PK-55 was in final stages and on completion the people could enjoy a standard living.