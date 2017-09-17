Ruckus mars PTI workers convention in Hangu

HANGU: Ruckus marred the workers convention of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the charged party workers chanted slogans against a party legislator here Saturday.

The rumpus started when the party workers interrupted the speech of Member National Assembly (MNA) from Hangu Khayal Zaman Orakzai and chanted slogans of ‘go Khayal Zaman go.’

Khayal Zaman could not address the convention due to the mayhem.

The disgruntled party workers lamented that the people elected Khayal Zaman to the National Assembly with a huge margin and he damaged the party’s credibility due to ‘poor performance’ and ‘non-serious’ attitude.

They accused Khayal Zaman of promoting the cause of blue-eyed persons and ignoring the genuine issues of people of his constituency.

MNA Shehryar Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly Shah Faisal and PTI district chapter office-bearers exhorted the disgruntled workers and brought the situation under control.

Shehryar Afridi said that positive criticism was the beauty of politics and PTI always welcomed the same.

He said the PTI was the only party that challenged the corrupt mafia. He added that the country was facing challenges at both the external and internal fronts, adding enemies were trying to weaken the country but vowed to not to let them succeed in their nefarious designs.