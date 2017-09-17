Shelling kills three children in Yemen

ADEN: Shelling of residential districts in Yemen’s third largest city of Taez has killed three children and severely wounded nine others, the UN children’s agency Unicef and witnesses said on Saturday.

Witnesses told AFP mortar rounds were fired on Friday by Huthi rebels from positions they control in Taez into two residential neighbourhoods, Al-Deba and Al-Sameel, in an area held by government forces. Unicef said on Twitter that the shelling had killed three children and wounded nine. "Horrible day for Children in #Taiz: 3 children killed and 9 severely injured during a shelling attack in AlDeba & AlSameel," the tweet said.

The agency said children should not be a target in Yemen, where government forces backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition have been battling rebels for more than two years. —