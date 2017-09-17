Sun September 17, 2017
Lahore

September 17, 2017

PFA seals health dept canteen

Lahore

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed the canteen of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department’s canteen on Birdwood Road here on Saturday.

A PFA team sealed the canteen over absence of medical certificates of staff, presence of cigarette buds, cleanliness issues of employees, insects and absence of food licence.

Meanwhile, a PFA team imposed fine of Rs 43,000 on several food points, including Mehrooz Desi Food at Moon Market and Lahori Chatkhara at Gulberg for using blue chemical drums for food storage, rusted freezers, non-presence of food licences and medical certificates of employees.

