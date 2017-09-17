Maid found dead at employer’s DHA residence

A seventeen-year-old housemaid was found dead inside her employer’s house at Defence Housing Authority’s Phase-V, on Saturday.

SHO Gizri Abdul Lateef said Fatima, daughter of Abdul Haq, reportedly ended her life by hanging herself to a ceiling fan at her employer’s house located on Khayaban-e-Badban, DHA Phase-V.

Fatima’s employer Syed Mazhar Hassan Rizvi informed the police at 9:35am that his housemaid had committed suicide due to unknown reasons.

A police party attended the scene and shifted the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination, he added.

SP Clifton Dr Assad Malhi told The News that the deceased had been working as a maid at Rizvi’s house for the last two years.

The employer said he had installed a bell on the first floor, and, when his wife rang the bell in morning to wake up Fatima, the housemaid did not come down. When Rizvi’s wife went to the first floor, she saw the body of Fatima hanging to ceiling fan, he added.

Rizvi, in his statement, said he was associated with a cement factory situated at Nooriabad.

As the employer was informed about the incident, he immediately came back home from office, he added.

SHO Lateef said Fatima’s father did not level any accusation against the employer. As per the initial report of a medico-legal officer, no mark of torture was seen on the body, he added.

JPMC Additional Medical Surgeon Dr Kaleem Sheikh told The News that MLO Dr Noorun Nisa had conducted a post-mortem examination, and she had reserved samples for blood test and chemical examination.

However, the heirs of Fatima gathered outside the employer’s house and staged a protest demonstration. The protesting heirs accused Rizvi of killing Fatima. But SHO Lateef alleged that the deceased’s heirs were pressurising the employer to take money from him.

Police was analysing data of Fatima’s cell-phone and a statement would issues after completion of preliminary investigations, he added.