IGP orders extraordinary security for Bohra community’s international moot

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja directed his force on Saturday to take extraordinary security steps at the Karachi airport for delegates coming from abroad to attend an international conference of the Bohra community.

He issued the directive while chairing a meeting on Saturday to review security arrangements for the international conference.

The meeting, held at the Central Police Office, was attended by senior police officers.

A large number of delegates from abroad as well as from various parts of the country would attend the moot to be held from Muharram 1 to Muharram 10.

IGP Khowaja also directed the zonal deputy inspectors general of police to ensure effective security arrangements for the event.

He further ordered that CCTV cameras be installed at the entry and exit points of the Bohra Jamaat Khanas and that security be beefed up at points where the delegates were lodged.

The IGP also urged the DIG Traffic to make appropriate parking arrangements and deployment traffic section officers there. — APP

News Desk adds: On September 14 Dr Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, arrived in the city and was welcomed by 20,000 community members at the Nadil Burhani Sports Ground on Old Queens Road.

His Holiness, who is a state guest, was received at the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a press release issued by a representative of the community.

Leading community members were also present on the occasion to welcome their leader to their city. At the Nadil Burhani Sports Ground, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s followers, including women and children, greeted their beloved leader with cheers.

The welcome ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a speech and tributes paid to His Holiness by a scholar of the community.