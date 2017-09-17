‘Pak-China traders must join hands’

LAHORE: Partnership between Pakistani and Chinese entrepreneurs can help the two countries prevail in the global economic field; therefore, businessmen should work out a plan in this regard on win-win basis, a statement said on Saturday.

This was stated by LCCI president Abdul Basit, while speaking at a high-level dialogue arranged by the Federation of Chengdu Industry and Commerce in China.

The LCCI president said Chinese investment in power, textile, pharmaceutical, dairy, livestock and agriculture sectors can bring the two friendly countries more closer, besides attracting the much-needed foreign direct investment to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is seeking Chinese businessmen to make joint efforts aimed at boosting bilateral trade and economic relations. In the context of ongoing project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the need and importance of private-to-private contacts has mounted. In this scenario, the role of chambers of commerce has widened, he added.