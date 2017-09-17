Copper firm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney: London copper firmed, rebounding from overnight losses, as investment funds followed a flight into risk-averse investments like metals after North Korea ratcheted up geopolitical tensions with the firing of a missile over Japan.
"We saw some immediate fund interest in copper, which is propping up the price," a commodities trader in Perth said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Copper had dropped to a four-week low on Thursday after some weaker-than-expected data from China pointed to slowing demand from the metal´s top consumer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1 percent to $6,510.25 a tonne by 0100 GMT.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was 0.45 percent lower at 50,350 yuan ($7,684.68)a tonne.
Copper has surged 28 percent from its May low to its 2017 peak of $6,970, hit on Sept. 5, on expectations of strong demand from China.
