Three nominated in ex-MPA’s murder case

CHAKDARRA: The police nominated three people in the murder case of a former member provincial assembly (MPA), his uncle and friend on Friday.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader and ex-MPA Malik Hashim Khan, his uncle Malik Ajab Khan and friend Malik Zarin Khan were killed when gunmen fired at them near the Shah Alam Baba Khwar in Lower Dir district on Thursday.

On the complaint of Malik Hashim Khan’s son Arshad Khan, the police nominated Nisar, Niaz Muhammad and Gul Zaman in the first information report.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of the deceased was offered in their native village. JUI-F leader Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan led the funeral prayer.

Amir Muqam, Maulana Attaur Rehman, formers MPAs Dr Zakirullah Khan, Muhammad Zamin and MPA Bakht Baidar Khan also attended the funeral. They were laid to rest in their village in Ouch in Lower Dir.