Pakistan, India talks on water issue kick off

WASHINGTON: The World Bank (WB) on Thursday housed Indian and Pakistani representatives to resolve water issues among the two countries through intensive discussion.

The renewed dialogue would last for two days. The last round took place earlier last month but a decision was not reached. The World Bank hosted the meeting and had said that it was "held in the spirit of goodwill and cooperation." The Bank has said that the meetings are ongoing.

The Pakistani delegation is headed by Secretary Water Resources Division, Arif Khan, and includes Secretary of Water and Power, Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, High Commissioner of Indus Water Treaty Asif Baig and Joint Secretary of Water Mehar Ali Shah.

Indian delegation is led by Water Resources Secretary Amarjit Singh, along with officials from ministries of external affairs and water resources. The representatives would discuss Pakistan's concerns over the construction of Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric plans that India wants on the Neelum and Chenab rivers respectively. Pakistan has objected to the construction saying that it violates the Indus Waters Treaty.