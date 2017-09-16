The recent cricket series between Pakistan and World XI has brought back happiness to the cricket loving nation. Cricket in the country suffered after the Sri Lankan team attack. Every country refused to tour Pakistan. The country’s national team then played all international matches in the UAE. This year, the PCB convinced a few players who were taking part in the PSL to visit Pakistan for the final match. The successful event that was conducted in Lahore paved way for the recently concluded Independence Cup.

The final of the three-match Twenty20 series was played on Friday (Sep 15). Pakistan has welcomed 14 foreign players from six different countries, including South Africa, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Captain of the World XI team was Faf du Plessis from South Africa. Upon arriving in Pakistan, all the foreign players revealed that they were satisfied with the security condition of the country. It was a wonderful series. It is hoped that international cricket will finally come to Pakistan.

Minhaj Wajid (Karachi)