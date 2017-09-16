This land is your land

Tourism in Pakistan was in decline for a long time. After the 9/11 attacks, many foreigners stopped visiting the country. For many years, the popular tourist site, Hunza, received the flow of little to no visitors. However, with time, the trend changed. Many local tourist agencies discovered this most beautiful valley of the country and introduced tour packages for Pakistanis. The valley then witnessed the huge flow of local tourists. Through this, the tourism industry gained momentum. But these changes have brought a few challenges for the authorities.

Hunza is a small place with narrow roads. There is no parking area specially designed for tourists. Therefore, the visitors end up parking their cars on main roads. This blocks the flow of traffic and residents of Hunza find it difficult to move around the city. The other serious problem being faced by these people is heaps of garbage left behind by the visitors. Beautiful landscapes are losing their beauty because of piles of garbage. The concerned authorities must resolve these issues at the earliest.

Asad Baig (Karachi)