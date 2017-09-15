Ex-MPA Hashim Khan, two others shot dead in Dir

CHAKDARA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s leader and former member provincial assembly Malik Hashim Khan along with his uncle and a friend were shot dead here on Thursday, police said.

The police officials said that Malik Hashim Khan, his uncle Malik Ajab Khan and friend Malik Zarin Khan were travelling home when unidentified persons opened fire at them near the Shalam Baba Khwar in Lower Dir district.

SHO Fazal Mabood of the Ouch Police Station said that Malik Hashim and his companions were going to Shalam Baba when they were fired at. All of them were killed on the spot while their driver Salim Khan sustained injuries.

Malik Hashim Khan hailed from a prominent political PML family in Ouch village. He was elected to the KP Assembly from Adenzai tehsil on the PML ticket in 1997. Later, he joined the JUI-F. The incident seems to be the result of personal enmity.