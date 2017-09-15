Unhygienic food

Potato chips that are unfit for consumption are being openly sold in local markets and in front of almost all private & government schools in Lower Dir. Many reports have revealed that these chips are manufactured at factories that use the worst quality of oil and animal fat, and some unknown spices to make the chips even more delicious and tasty. Approximately two dozen of chips-laden vehicles distribute this poison called snack to the dealers on a daily basis. From there, it is supplied to villages and far-flung areas of the district.

These snacks have not only resulted in the death of several children, but it is also responsible for negatively affecting the digestive system of children. These low quality snacks cause number of fatal diseases. It also results in a weak digestive system, low physical development and severe stomach ulcer, which gradually leads to stomach cancer and even to death. The concerned authorities must look into the matter in a wise manner and save the children from such unhealthy snacks.

Mubarak Zeb Talash (Lower Dir)