Pemra warns channels against picking fake news from social media

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued advice to all Satellite TV channels over airing fake news reports on July 17, 2017 regarding the killing of Indian soldiers at India-China border.

Airing of such content is in violation of several clauses of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007 and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015, says a press release.

Pemra has advised all satellite TV channels to adhere to the code of conduct and avoid airing fake news reports/items picked from social media in order to hold the basic professional standard and their credibility. In case of non-compliance, the matter shall be dealt strictly in accordance with Pemra laws.