Two killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: A man was shot dead while another was killed in a road accident at separate places in Pabbi tehsil on Wednesday, police said.

An Afghan national, Zafar reported to the Pabbi Police Station that his brother Bahadur, 22, was on his way in Wazir Garhi when unidentified gunmen fired at him, killing him instantly. Reason behind the killing could not be ascertained.

The body, after autopsy in the hospital, was handed over to the family members for burial.

Meanwhile, one Numan, an Afghan national, was crossing road near Ziarat stop when a vehicle hit him. As a result, he was killed on the spot. The driver managed to flee the scene. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.