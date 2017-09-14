Paul Auster tops shortlist for Booker prize

LONDON: US author Paul Auster tops the shortlist for Britain’s prestigious Man Booker Prize published on Wednesday, one of six books that organisers said "collectively push against the borders of convention".

The 70-year-old, nominated for "4321", is up against two other Americans -- short story writer George Saunders, for his first full-length novel "Lincoln in the Bardo", and debut writer Emily Fridlund with "History of Wolves".

British author Ali Smith makes the shortlist for the fourth time with "Autumn", while British-Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid makes his second appearance with "Exit West". Briton Fiona Mozley, 29, is the youngest nominee with her first book, "Elmet".

The Man Booker is the world’s most prestigious English-language literary award and the winner is guaranteed a huge increase in global sales that dwarfs the £50,000 (55,400 euros, $66,400) prize.

"With six unique and intrepid books that collectively push against the borders of convention, this year’s shortlist both acknowledges established authors and introduces new voices to the literary stage," said Baroness Lola Young, who chairs the judging panel. —