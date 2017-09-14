Broad to be rested ahead of Ashes following heel injury

LONDON: Stuart Broad has been prescribed a complete break from cricket until the start of England’s Ashes campaign in November, after aggravating an old heel injury during last week’s third Test against West Indies at Lord’s.

Broad, 31, underwent a scan on his left heel on Tuesday evening after slipping on the pavilion steps while taking the field after lunch on the first day of the Lord’s Test.Although no significant damage is thought to have been revealed, Broad has had a history of heel problems in the course of his 109-Test career, most particularly a lacerated fat pad that caused him to fly home early from the 2012-13 tour of India and which he admitted would require careful management for the rest of his playing days.

As a consequence, he will now join his fellow England new-ball bowler, James Anderson, on the sidelines for the remainder of the summer, as the ECB look to rest up their fast-bowling spearheads before the squad flies out to Australia at the end of October.

Nottinghamshire’s final two Championship matches begin on September 19 and September 25 respectively, as they seek to seal the second division title and ensure their return to the top flight for next season.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon during a Chance to Shine event at Downing Street, Broad recalled the freakish circumstances of his latest injury but played down any concerns about his long-term fitness, insisting that he would have been fit to play if there was a Test starting next week.

“It was ridiculous,” Broad said. “I was just walking out with my spikes on and my back spike just slipped down a stair and I fell down it.“I said to Jimmy Anderson, ‘I think I’ve hurt my ankle there’. Then it throbbed throughout the afternoon. There are no worries. If there was a Test next week I’d be fit to play.” —