Minister visits Islamabad Metro Bus Track

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim paid a detailed visit to under construction Islamabad Metro Bus Project from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport, says a press release.

Federal Secretary Communications Muhammad Siddique Memon, National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar and senior officers of NHA & Ministry of Communications also accompanied. Detailed briefings were also given to federal minister during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Communications said, pace of work on Islamabad Metro Bus Project need to be geared up. He urged to utilise all resources to ensure quality completion of the Metro Bus Track. He expected that Prime Minister will inaugurate the project on November 15, 2017. He will again visit the project by end of the running month, he added.

Giving briefing NHA Chairman said total length of the Metro Bus Track from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport is 25.6 km and it is divided into four packages.

Length of 1st package from Peshawar Morr to Golra Morr is 8km, second Package up to G.T Road Interchange is 3.8 km. Likewise third Package is 8.3 km long up to M-1/M-2 interchange, while last Package up to New Islamabad International Airport is 5.5km long.

Eight stations and one interchange will also be constructed. There was a short delay due to rains in months of July and August. However construction activities presently are in progress round the clock and will be completed by November 15, 2017. The project will be completed at cost of Rs19.70 billion.