Annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi commences

Inaugurating the three-day annual Urs of Sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi on Tuesday, provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government remained committed to achieving its aim of properly developing and securing all places of religious importance across the province.

Speaking to media personnel after laying a floral wreath and offering Fateha at the saint’s shrine, Shah said the provincial government was committed to ensuring safety and protection for all visitors.

To this end, he said, efforts such as installation of walkthrough gates, CCTV systems and deputation of trained security guards had been taken to avert any untoward situation.

The minister said painful memories of an attack mounted few years back served as a motivating force for the government’s efforts to ensure strict security measures. He added that due consideration had also been placed on provision of food and water for visitors. Shah also told newsmen that to promote the teachings of Sufi saints, plans were afoot to set up a research centre at the shrine.

“The Sufi saints preached and spread a message of love, peace, harmony and brotherhood among all human beings. Their message for coexistence bears great importance till today,” he said.

Secretary of the provincial Auqaf department, Riaz Soomro, and the chief administrator, Mushtaq Soomro, earlier briefed the minister on the various steps taken to facilitate and protect visitors.