LeJ-Aalmi claims responsibility for attack on Rizvia Society policemen

Though banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Aalmi (LeJ-Aalmi) has claimed responsibility for Monday night’s attack on a Rzivia Society police van in the Jahangirabad area on Monday night, Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mehar has said police investigators have ruled out the involvement of any jihadi element.

Talking to The News on Tuesday, the additional inspector general of police said the investigators were suspecting the involvement of street criminals in the incident. Elaborating on his statement, he said the street criminals may have fired shots at the police van to avoid arrest during snap checking.

Police constables Zeeshan Safdar and Siraj were injured when two men riding a motorbike opened fire on the police van during snap checking in Jahangirabad. Safdar was hit by a bullet on his face and Siraj suffered a wound to his hip. The condition of both cops was declared stable after treatment.

LJ-Alami spokesman Ali Bin Sufyan claimed in a statement on social media that the attack on the police van was carried out by the proscribed organisation’s special commandos of Afia Siddiqiui Brigade.

Rizvia Society police SHO Arshad Janjua said a case was registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Responding to a question, Additional IG Mehar said that as per the standard operating procedure, cases of attacks on police or their martyrdom or injury as a result would be registered at the CTD police station.

He added that the investigation into the attack had showed that the police party carrying out snap checking had not been following the SOPs highlighted by the police department in the wake of attacks on police.

He said he had directed the station house officers of all police stations in the city to ensure implementation of the SOPs, warning that departmental action would be taken against them on account of negligence.