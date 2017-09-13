Wed September 13, 2017
September 13, 2017

Bakery owner held in Lahorein power theft case

LAHORE: An FIA team arrested the owner of a sweets and bakers outlet in an electricity theft case on Tuesday in Harbanspura area. According to FIA Deputy Director Khurram Yousaf the team raided the shop and found the power meter reversed for electricity theft. A case was registered against accused Farman Ali, owner of the outlet.

