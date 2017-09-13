Rebirth of cricket

I am one of the biggest supporters of the revival of cricket in Pakistan. But if it means shutting down the entire city for six days, we are better without it. Because of the tight security, many routes are blocked. The traffic jam across the city is horrendous. Employees and school-going children get stuck in the traffic for hours. No one can reach the destination on time. The government should either impose a city wide curfew and give us school and work holidays for the whole week or stop this charade.

Almost everyone is appalled and frustrated by the amount of time wasted in traffic jams. The city traffic has become a nightmare. Car queues are miles long in the evening. What is it for? I vote for the revival of cricket, but not at this cost. For now, take this madness out of my city.

Mehreen Hasan (Lahore)